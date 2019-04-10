Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stavros Petropoulos. View Sign

Stavros "Steven" Petropoulos







Stavros "Steven" Petropoulos, 81, of Albuquerque, passed away on April 7 to join his beautiful wife Stavroula in heaven. Stavros was born on April 17, 1937 to Christina and Argyres Petropoulos in Kalamata, Greece. In 1968, Stavros and his family moved to Albuquerque. He was in the restaurant business until he retired in 1997.







Stavros was a talented musician. He played clarinet for the Kalamata Symphony Orchestra. He was a fabulous chef, well read, and a philosopher.







Stavros was preceded in death by his loving wife Stavroula, his parents Christina and Argyres, and his brother George. He is survived by his sons Gary (Tish), George, and Bobby (Emily) Petropoulos, grandchildren Katrina De la Cruz, Colby, Ryan, Mija, and Kristina Petropoulos, and sister Mary Argyres.







Trisagion services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Daniels Family Funeral Service Carlisle Chapel (3113 Carlisle Blvd NE). Funeral services will be held at St George Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am followed immediately by interment at Fairview Memorial Park.



Stavros "Steven" PetropoulosStavros "Steven" Petropoulos, 81, of Albuquerque, passed away on April 7 to join his beautiful wife Stavroula in heaven. Stavros was born on April 17, 1937 to Christina and Argyres Petropoulos in Kalamata, Greece. In 1968, Stavros and his family moved to Albuquerque. He was in the restaurant business until he retired in 1997.Stavros was a talented musician. He played clarinet for the Kalamata Symphony Orchestra. He was a fabulous chef, well read, and a philosopher.Stavros was preceded in death by his loving wife Stavroula, his parents Christina and Argyres, and his brother George. He is survived by his sons Gary (Tish), George, and Bobby (Emily) Petropoulos, grandchildren Katrina De la Cruz, Colby, Ryan, Mija, and Kristina Petropoulos, and sister Mary Argyres.Trisagion services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Daniels Family Funeral Service Carlisle Chapel (3113 Carlisle Blvd NE). Funeral services will be held at St George Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am followed immediately by interment at Fairview Memorial Park. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE

Albuquerque , NM 87110

(505) 884-1188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close