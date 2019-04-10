Stavros "Steven" Petropoulos
|
Stavros "Steven" Petropoulos, 81, of Albuquerque, passed away on April 7 to join his beautiful wife Stavroula in heaven. Stavros was born on April 17, 1937 to Christina and Argyres Petropoulos in Kalamata, Greece. In 1968, Stavros and his family moved to Albuquerque. He was in the restaurant business until he retired in 1997.
Stavros was a talented musician. He played clarinet for the Kalamata Symphony Orchestra. He was a fabulous chef, well read, and a philosopher.
Stavros was preceded in death by his loving wife Stavroula, his parents Christina and Argyres, and his brother George. He is survived by his sons Gary (Tish), George, and Bobby (Emily) Petropoulos, grandchildren Katrina De la Cruz, Colby, Ryan, Mija, and Kristina Petropoulos, and sister Mary Argyres.
Trisagion services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Daniels Family Funeral Service Carlisle Chapel (3113 Carlisle Blvd NE). Funeral services will be held at St George Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am followed immediately by interment at Fairview Memorial Park.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019