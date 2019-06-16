Stella Chavez Fuentes







Stella Chavez



Fuentes, beloved mother and



grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday,



June 9, 2019



. Born in Belen,



NM on Monday, July 20,1931 to Fermin and



Adela Chavez.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Placido Fuentes; son, Lawrence Romero; grandson, John Paul Davis; stepson, Arthur Fuentes. She is survived by her daughter, Corinne Davis; son, Steve Romero; granddaughter,



Heather; great-grandson,



Gabriel; stepdaughters,



Susan, Cecilia, Rita, Maria, Ruth; and stepson, Pete



and their spouses; sisters, Margaret Gallegos and



Fred, Susie Chavez; brother, George Chavez.



She was an amazing



woman who always



tried to look on the bright side of things and was a very caring a nurturing mother and grandmoth-



er. She never



complained even though she went through many



challenges with



her health the



past several



years. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Services to be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Queen of Heaven, 5311 Phoenix NE, Rosary 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Stella at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.