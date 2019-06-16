Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Stella Chavez Fuentes

Stella Chavez Fuentes Obituary
Stella Chavez Fuentes



Stella Chavez

Fuentes, beloved mother and

grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday,

June 9, 2019

. Born in Belen,

NM on Monday, July 20,1931 to Fermin and

Adela Chavez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Placido Fuentes; son, Lawrence Romero; grandson, John Paul Davis; stepson, Arthur Fuentes. She is survived by her daughter, Corinne Davis; son, Steve Romero; granddaughter,

Heather; great-grandson,

Gabriel; stepdaughters,

Susan, Cecilia, Rita, Maria, Ruth; and stepson, Pete

and their spouses; sisters, Margaret Gallegos and

Fred, Susie Chavez; brother, George Chavez.

She was an amazing

woman who always

tried to look on the bright side of things and was a very caring a nurturing mother and grandmoth-

er. She never

complained even though she went through many

challenges with

her health the

past several

years. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Services to be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Queen of Heaven, 5311 Phoenix NE, Rosary 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Stella at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
