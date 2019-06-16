|
|
Stella Chavez Fuentes
Stella Chavez
Fuentes, beloved mother and
grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday,
June 9, 2019
. Born in Belen,
NM on Monday, July 20,1931 to Fermin and
Adela Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Placido Fuentes; son, Lawrence Romero; grandson, John Paul Davis; stepson, Arthur Fuentes. She is survived by her daughter, Corinne Davis; son, Steve Romero; granddaughter,
Heather; great-grandson,
Gabriel; stepdaughters,
Susan, Cecilia, Rita, Maria, Ruth; and stepson, Pete
and their spouses; sisters, Margaret Gallegos and
Fred, Susie Chavez; brother, George Chavez.
She was an amazing
woman who always
tried to look on the bright side of things and was a very caring a nurturing mother and grandmoth-
er. She never
complained even though she went through many
challenges with
her health the
past several
years. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Services to be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Queen of Heaven, 5311 Phoenix NE, Rosary 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Stella at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019