Stella Contreras
Stella H Contreras

August 22, 1941 - October 1, 2020





Stella is survived by her beloved husband Cecilio, sons Phillip and wife Virginia, Adrian and wife Bernadette, grandchildren; Ruthann and husband Manuel, Phillip Jr. and Teri, great-grandchildren; Eliciano, Marialisa, Damian, Julie & Manuelito.

She was born and raised in Wagon Mound, NM until she met the love of her life. They married on December 1, 1962 and made Albuquerque their home.

She loved dancing with her husband, shopping, yard sales, and a collector of souvenir spoons from around the world. Her biggest love was spending time with all of her family. Stella passed away from a long illness, in her home surrounded by her family. She is loved and will be dearly missed. Services are pending.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

