Stephanie and Jose Medina
February 22, 1988 - October 2, 2019
February 23, 2014 - October 2, 2019
Beloved wife mother and daughter, Stephanie Medina, and her beautiful son, Jose Medina, were welcomed into Heaven on October 2, 2019. We now have two angel stars in the sky watching over us, never forgotten and in our hearts forever. First service will be Monday, October 14 at As Christ Leads Church, 135 Jackson NE, at 4:30 PM. Second service is Tuesday, October 15 at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE, at 5 PM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019