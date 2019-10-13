Stephanie and Jose Medina (1988 - 2019)
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:30 PM
As Christ Leads Church
35 Jackson NE
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Obituary
Stephanie and Jose Medina





February 22, 1988 - October 2, 2019

February 23, 2014 - October 2, 2019





Beloved wife mother and daughter, Stephanie Medina, and her beautiful son, Jose Medina, were welcomed into Heaven on October 2, 2019. We now have two angel stars in the sky watching over us, never forgotten and in our hearts forever. First service will be Monday, October 14 at As Christ Leads Church, 135 Jackson NE, at 4:30 PM. Second service is Tuesday, October 15 at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE, at 5 PM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
