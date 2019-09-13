Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephanie Garcia, age 64, loving wife, mother and grandma "Mimi", passed away peacefully after her battle with cancer on Monday, September 9, 2019. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Martha Smith; loving husband, Larry Garcia of 46 years; daughters, Chrystie Marden and husband, James and Stacey Loya and husband, Estevan; granddaughter, Aria Loya; brothers, Terry Smith, Mark Smith and wife, Jean, and Bruce Smith and wife, Michelle; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews; and a host of many wonderful friends that will miss her dearly.

Stephanie enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She loved the time that she had with Aria.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Rio Rancho, with reception to follow at the family home. Please visit our online guestbook for Stephanie at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
