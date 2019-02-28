Stephanie Katherine Wimmer
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Katherine Wimmer.
Stephanie Katherine Wimmer passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019 in Dallas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Texas Star Conference Center, 1400 Texas Star Parkway, Euless, TX 76040.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Battered Women's Foundation, P.O. Box 54888 Hurst, TX 76054 or a similar organization of your choice in
Stephanie's name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019