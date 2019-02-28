Stephanie Katherine Wimmer

Obituary
Stephanie Katherine Wimmer passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019 in Dallas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Texas Star Conference Center, 1400 Texas Star Parkway, Euless, TX 76040.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Battered Women's Foundation, P.O. Box 54888 Hurst, TX 76054 or a similar organization of your choice in

Stephanie's name.
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
