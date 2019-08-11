Stephanie LaPierre
Stephanie LaPierre, age 45, passed away Sunday August 4th 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Wade and her son Gavin. She is also survived by her mother Susan Veazey and father Lawrence LaPierre; and brothers Jimmy and Michael, as well as cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind many dear and close friends who she loved and cherished as family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bosque Center on Sunday September 1st 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019