Stephanie Pesce (1968 - 2019)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
1502 Sara Rd SE
Rio Rancho, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
1502 Sara Rd SE
Rio Rancho, NM
Obituary
Stephanie Ann Pesce



Stephanie Ann

Pesce, a (life-

long) resident of

Albuquerque was called to her heavenly home on July 1st, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born

March 26, 1968 to Ralph and Sylvia Pesce. Stephanie was a very faithful

follower of our Lord Jesus

Christ. Stephanie will be remembered for her sincere and loving ways she cared for others and was always there for her family and dear friends. She was always there to listen and give a helping hand when needed. She was kind and loving. We will remain in her heart as she watches over us, as we think kindly of our precious Stephanie.

Stephanie is survived by her parents, daughter

Demetria, granddaughter, the light of her life

Isabella; her

sister, Terri

and husband,

Mitch; Brother,

Ralph II and

wife, Theresa;

and loving

brother Michael; along with nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM on July 10, 2019, at St. Thomas

Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, 87142, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. The inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 7999 Wyoming NE, corner of Wyoming and Paseo Del Norte.

Arrangements by Daniels Family Funeral.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
