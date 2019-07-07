Stephanie Ann Pesce
Stephanie Ann
Pesce, a (life-
long) resident of
Albuquerque was called to her heavenly home on July 1st, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born
March 26, 1968 to Ralph and Sylvia Pesce. Stephanie was a very faithful
follower of our Lord Jesus
Christ. Stephanie will be remembered for her sincere and loving ways she cared for others and was always there for her family and dear friends. She was always there to listen and give a helping hand when needed. She was kind and loving. We will remain in her heart as she watches over us, as we think kindly of our precious Stephanie.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, daughter
Demetria, granddaughter, the light of her life
Isabella; her
sister, Terri
and husband,
Mitch; Brother,
Ralph II and
wife, Theresa;
and loving
brother Michael; along with nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM on July 10, 2019, at St. Thomas
Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, 87142, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. The inurnment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery located at 7999 Wyoming NE, corner of Wyoming and Paseo Del Norte.
Arrangements by Daniels Family Funeral.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019