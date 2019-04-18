Stephen (Steve) C. Smith
|
Stephen (Steve)
C. Smith, 61, a lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed away on April 15, 2019. Steve graduated
from Highland
High School in
1976 and attended The University of New Mexico. He is survived by his
father, Jack A. Smith of
Albuquerque, sister,
Kathleen Smith of West Palm Beach, FL, brother Roger (Jennifer) I. Smith of Albuquerque, half-sister, Karen Whatley of
Albuquerque, nieces
Michelle (Eric) Jourgensen and Madison (Kyle) Lewis, nephew Jake Whatley, great-niece Kayla Upson and great-nephews Evan Upson, Michael
Jourgensen and
Tyler Lewis.
Steve loved to
play golf and was an accomplished golfer in his
youth.
He volunteered
as a course marshal at The Championship Course of The University
of New Mexico. Steve was also the dedicated caretaker for his aging father, Jack. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Home located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the .
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
