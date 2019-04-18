Stephen C. Smith

Stephen (Steve) C. Smith



Stephen (Steve)

C. Smith, 61, a lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed away on April 15, 2019. Steve graduated

from Highland

High School in

1976 and attended The University of New Mexico. He is survived by his

father, Jack A. Smith of

Albuquerque, sister,

Kathleen Smith of West Palm Beach, FL, brother Roger (Jennifer) I. Smith of Albuquerque, half-sister, Karen Whatley of

Albuquerque, nieces

Michelle (Eric) Jourgensen and Madison (Kyle) Lewis, nephew Jake Whatley, great-niece Kayla Upson and great-nephews Evan Upson, Michael

Jourgensen and

Tyler Lewis.

Steve loved to

play golf and was an accomplished golfer in his

youth.

He volunteered

as a course marshal at The Championship Course of The University

of New Mexico. Steve was also the dedicated caretaker for his aging father, Jack. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Home located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
