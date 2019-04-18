Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen C. Smith. View Sign

Stephen (Steve) C. Smith







Stephen (Steve)



C. Smith, 61, a lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed away on April 15, 2019. Steve graduated



from Highland



High School in



1976 and attended The University of New Mexico. He is survived by his



father, Jack A. Smith of



Albuquerque, sister,



Kathleen Smith of West Palm Beach, FL, brother Roger (Jennifer) I. Smith of Albuquerque, half-sister, Karen Whatley of



Albuquerque, nieces



Michelle (Eric) Jourgensen and Madison (Kyle) Lewis, nephew Jake Whatley, great-niece Kayla Upson and great-nephews Evan Upson, Michael



Jourgensen and



Tyler Lewis.



Steve loved to



play golf and was an accomplished golfer in his



youth.



He volunteered



as a course marshal at The Championship Course of The University



of New Mexico. Steve was also the dedicated caretaker for his aging father, Jack. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Home located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the .



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019

