Stephen Edward Gonet
Stephen Edward Gonet, 38, died unexpectedly at home December 16, 2019. Stephen was born August 5, 1981 in Glendale, AZ and was a 2000 graduate of Manzano High School.
He is survived by Mother Carolyn, Sister Angela, Aunt and Uncle Jack and Beverly Allen, all of Albuquerque, Father John and Stepmother Kay, Brother John, Stepbrother Brian and Stepsister Rachel, all of Connecticut and many cousins. Private Family Services will be held Monday, December 30 at 2:00 P.M. at Riverside Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019