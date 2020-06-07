Stephen FarrisStephen Farris became a member of the State Bar of New Mexico in 1990 and spent most of his career at the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, where he worked as the head of the NMAG's Water Law Division. In that position, he worked tirelessly for three New Mexico Attorneys General to resolve and litigate highly controversial cases regarding New Mexico's water in the Colorado, Pecos, and Upper and Lower Rio Grande rivers. As a native son of New Mexico, Stephen served as a lead attorney representing the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office in the protection of our limited water resources. Prior to his position as the Assistant Attorney General, he was council for the New Mexico State Engineer and the Interstate Stream Commission. He represented the State of New Mexico in water law cases that were both legally and scientifically complex. Stephen was a respected professional in every aspect. His technical background as a former geologist provided the foundation for his well-known expertise in water law. He provided steadfast and wise counsel in state and federal courts; and always did so with integrity, in a courteous manner and always with a measure of good humor. The respect for his legal knowledge was captured in his co-authorship of an interstate river compact template that has been applied on a national and international level. Stephen's entire career was in service to the State of New Mexico and its citizens. Stephen retired as Chief Water Counsel and Director of the Water, Environment and Utility Division of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office. Stephen was born on June 1, 1955 in Gallup, New Mexico. He passed away on May 28, 2020 in the loving care of the staff of Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Quimby (Tink) and Nelle Farris; and his brother, Bradford. He is survived by his spouse, John Quinn Pate; his sister, Carole Jean Farris; countless friends and colleagues, and as he was a member of one of New Mexico's heritage families, numerous relatives across the country. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook forStephen at