Stephen (Joey) Giannini
Stephen Joey Giannini ("Papa"), passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He left this world too early. He was dearly loved and is forever missed.
Joey is proceeded in death by his mother and father; Sammie and Gino Sr. Giannini. He is survived by his two daughters; Stephanie and Desiray Giannnini, grandbabies; Nevaeh, Nylah and Josiah Giannini, and brother; Gino Giannini. A celebration of life is scheduled Sunday, September 22, 2019. May he smile down on us from above with his family in heaven.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 19, 2019