Gregg October 3, 1938 â€" August 7, 2020. Stephen



Gregg, a respected physician, writer, and beloved father of 5, died August 7th at his residence in Los Angeles, California. Stephen grew up in Los Angeles, California, with his two brothers Tom and Phillip, and spent time as a teen working in his father's gas station, going to the beach, and riding the motorcycle his mother didn't want him to buy. He attended Stanford University, graduating in three years, and was subsequently accepted into the Stanford School of Medicine. After graduation from medical school, he and his wife Marilyn moved to Baltimore where he began a residency at Johns' Hopkins University before being drafted and spending three years in the army in Germany. After Germany, Marilyn and Stephen settled with their five children Stephen, Joseph, Jessica, Lisa, and Laura in New Mexico, where he completed his medical training at the University of New Mexico and where they could ski, enjoy the good weather, and build deep roots in the community. In New Mexico, Stephen also developed an unwavering devotion to Dallas Cowboys football and he spent many happy Monday nights watching them play. Later in his life he married Nancy Nunnally, who brought him a great deal of comfort. He spent his last years in California, near his beloved eldest son and the sights and sounds of the ocean, and he died peacefully in his sleep.



He is survived by his brother, his five children, his 12 grandchildren, his nieces and many friends and family who loved him very much.





