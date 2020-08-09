Stephen Lynn JonesStephen Lynn Jones, 62, of Corrales, NM passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Stephen grew up in the lower valley of El Paso, Texas. He moved to Los Angeles to write and play music while working at UCLA from which he retired in 2009. Stephen returned to New Mexico to help care for his father, and continued to perform music at a number of venues around the Albuquerque metro area. Stephens music, artistry and talent inspired many people over the years and he will be missed greatly. If there's a rock and roll heaven then he's found another place to play. He is preceded in death by his brother Bruce Jones of Las Cruces, NM, mother, Alta Faye Cantrell of Dallas, TX, and father Ron Jones of Corrales, NM. He is survived by sister Julia Jones of Rio Rancho, NM and sister Sandra Sujak of Key West, FL. There are no services planned, however the family has asked that donations be made in his name to the American