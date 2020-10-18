Stephen R. Mulhern
Steve Mulhern, longtime resident of Albuquerque and formerly of Maine, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1949 in Portland, ME, the son of Raymond and Harriet Mulhern.
Steve moved to Albuquerque in 1985 where he met Kathy, to whom he was married to for 29 years, initially working in banking. Steve later moved into the medical field as an assistant vice president of a medical laboratory and also as a medical practice manager.
Outdoor sports were a constant in Steve's life. While still in college he began hiking with his younger brother, Rick, completing the 48 New Hampshire 4,000 foot peaks over the next few years. Steve was also an active member of the Maine running community in the 70's and early 80's, running numerous road races, including marathons, with an eventual marathon personal best of 2:37.
We will remember Steve as a lover of life, bicyclist, mountain climber, hiker, marathoner, photographer, welcomer at the Sunport with his ever present canine companions and so much more.
Along with Kathy, Steve was a lover of dogs, adopting eight over the years, three of whom survive him: Annie, Miley and Amos.
After his cancer diagnosis over ten years ago, Steve became a pioneer in the treatment of his kind of cancer with immunotherapy. He always faced his many treatments with resolve and grace.
He was a beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, and friend. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, her sister Penny and husband, Dennis of San Jose, CA; niece Cindy and partner, Elena; great nieces Chase and Christel of Mountain View, CA. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Mulhern of Falmouth, ME; niece, Julia Mulhern and her son, Liam of Topsham, ME.
Our family would like to acknowledge with gratitude the loving and compassionate care provided by Dr. Purdy, Dr. McBride, and staff at Lovelace Cancer Center.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Recognizing his great love of dogs, contributions in his name may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico, animalhumanenm.org
