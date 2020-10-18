1/1
Stephen Mulhern
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Mulhern



Steve Mulhern, longtime resident of Albuquerque and formerly of Maine, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1949 in Portland, ME, the son of Raymond and Harriet Mulhern.

Steve moved to Albuquerque in 1985 where he met Kathy, to whom he was married to for 29 years, initially working in banking. Steve later moved into the medical field as an assistant vice president of a medical laboratory and also as a medical practice manager.

Outdoor sports were a constant in Steve's life. While still in college he began hiking with his younger brother, Rick, completing the 48 New Hampshire 4,000 foot peaks over the next few years. Steve was also an active member of the Maine running community in the 70's and early 80's, running numerous road races, including marathons, with an eventual marathon personal best of 2:37.

We will remember Steve as a lover of life, bicyclist, mountain climber, hiker, marathoner, photographer, welcomer at the Sunport with his ever present canine companions and so much more.

Along with Kathy, Steve was a lover of dogs, adopting eight over the years, three of whom survive him: Annie, Miley and Amos.

After his cancer diagnosis over ten years ago, Steve became a pioneer in the treatment of his kind of cancer with immunotherapy. He always faced his many treatments with resolve and grace.

He was a beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, and friend. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, her sister Penny and husband, Dennis of San Jose, CA; niece Cindy and partner, Elena; great nieces Chase and Christel of Mountain View, CA. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Mulhern of Falmouth, ME; niece, Julia Mulhern and her son, Liam of Topsham, ME.

Our family would like to acknowledge with gratitude the loving and compassionate care provided by Dr. Purdy, Dr. McBride, and staff at Lovelace Cancer Center.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Recognizing his great love of dogs, contributions in his name may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico, animalhumanenm.org

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved