Stephen Richard Zdunek 96, lived a long life with two marriages



many children,



grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Toledo Ohio on December 26,



1922, he passed away in Albuquerque New Mexico February 15,



2019.



As a young man he worked in the CCC and served in the Navy during WWII. He married Estell Long and was married for 35 years. They raised six children. Early in his marriage, he was baptized into Christ. He always tried to live a Christian life and touched many with his optimism and humor.



In 1984 he married his second wife Anita Aguilar. His family was blessed with the addition of Anita's children and grandchildren. Steve retired



from Sandia National Laboratory in 1988. He was a good husband, parent, friend, and citizen and was unwavering in



his beliefs and



conviction to



Jesus. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and now has a



home in heaven.



Steve is preceded in death by his daughter, Helen



Dew, and survived by his wife Anita Zdunek of 34 years, children: Dennis



Zdunek, Pat Aguilar,



Roland Zdunek, Marie



Aguilar, Tom Zdunek,



Leeanna Travis, Donna



Zdunek, and Kelly Miyaki ;



many grand and great-



grandchildren.



Charitable donations in



Steve's name may be made to Albuquerque Christian



Children's Home.



