Stephen Walker

Stephen Kenneth Walker died October 10th 2020 at the Arkansas Health Center in Benton, AR. He was born on December 7, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. Walker of Oak Ridge, TN; his paternal grandparents, Elijah & Ethel Walker of NM, his maternal Grandparents, E.D. (Hoot) and Muriel Terrill of the Montana, AR Community.



He is survived by his mother, Peggy Terrill Johnson, his stepfather Roy M. Johnson, and a brother Michael D. Walker all of Clarksville, AR. He is also survived by two sisters, Lorri McCroskey (Tom) of Wallen, TN; Rebecca Walker of Carey, NC; three nieces, Katie McCroskey, Lizzie McCroskey and Margo Jordan, plus numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



Stephen attended schools in Albuquerque, NM and Idaho Falls, ID. He lettered in wrestling and soccer in high school and graduated from Idaho Fall High School. He also sang in the concert choir, and enjoyed discussing his experiences while touring Europe with the choir.



Steve loved his dog, Max, a white short hair sheep dog that was almost bigger than he was, and his yellow cat, Garfield. However, the real treasure of his life was his Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car addition automobile. It was often a source of anxiety for his mother, when he would talk about how fast it would go on the straight stretch on highway.



He had a unique sense of humor and was adept at cracking jokes and sharing stories. He was very successful when working as a bartender because he kept his customers entertained.



Steve was frequently noted for his courteous, respectful behavior towards his caregivers and helpers. He will always be a special memory to all who knew him.



Funeral Services are 2pm., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hardwicke Chapel in Clarksville, Arkansas with Reverend David Hanshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville, Arkansas.





