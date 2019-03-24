|
|
Steve Bachicha
Steve Bachicha,
age 39, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 unexpectedly in Denver, CO doing what he loved, taking his daughter to volleyball tournaments. Steve will forever be remembered as the world's best father, loving son, incredible brother, favorite "Tio", and friend with a heart of gold.
Steve is survived by his two children, Santiago and Janae Bachicha: parents, Floyd and Aurora Bachicha; brother, Aaron Bachicha; (Chelsea Savedra); nephews, Andres and Matthew; and niece, Rosalyn. He also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Onesimo and Connie Bachicha, Arnulfo and Angelina Mancha,
and Antonio and Priscilla Mancha.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at FRENCH â€" Westside. Please visit our online guest book for Steve at
www.Frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019