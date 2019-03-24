Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Bachicha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Bachicha

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steve Bachicha Obituary
Steve Bachicha



Steve Bachicha,

age 39, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 unexpectedly in Denver, CO doing what he loved, taking his daughter to volleyball tournaments. Steve will forever be remembered as the world's best father, loving son, incredible brother, favorite "Tio", and friend with a heart of gold.

Steve is survived by his two children, Santiago and Janae Bachicha: parents, Floyd and Aurora Bachicha; brother, Aaron Bachicha; (Chelsea Savedra); nephews, Andres and Matthew; and niece, Rosalyn. He also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Onesimo and Connie Bachicha, Arnulfo and Angelina Mancha,

and Antonio and Priscilla Mancha.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at FRENCH â€" Westside. Please visit our online guest book for Steve at

www.Frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
Download Now