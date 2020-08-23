Steve J. Salazar







Steve J. Salazar passed away on August 17, 2020 He was loving brother, son, husband, father and grandfather.



Steve is survived by his wife Della, son Jose Martinez and wife Charlene, daughters; Jasmine and Roxanne and husband Frank, sisters; Mercy, Chy, Sally Jaramillo and husband Joe, brother Antonio Garcia and Betty.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents;



Pete and Dolores Salazar.



Brother, you will be deeply missed



We Love You





