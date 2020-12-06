Steve Duran Ledesma, MD
Dr. Steve Duran Ledesma, 62, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after fighting health complications caused by COVID-19. He was born on August 1, 1958 to Manuel and Elena Ledesma in Los Angeles, California. His early passion to become a doctor led him to an Internal Medicine Residency at Wycoff Heights Hospital in Brooklyn, NY from 1984 - 1986. In 1987, Steve moved to Albuquerque, NM to start his private practice as a Board-Certified Internist and treated patients in our local community for 38 years. He was a proud Hispanic Doctor from the hills of East L.A. and specialized in Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque for the past 12 years.
Steve lived a full and successful life. He was a scuba diver enthusiast, loved tending to his lush garden, enjoyed jamming to Led Zeppelin on his drums and cultivating the most impressive saltwater coral and fish aquarium from his home. He was a man of strong Christian faith and said before transferring to the COVID ICU, "I am not afraid to die, I am good with the Lord.". Steve will be incredibly missed and lovingly remembered by his survived wife of 13 years, Dianne Ledesma; older brother, Preston Ledesma of Riverside, California; older sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Ruben Varela of San Pedro, California; son & daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Marissa Ledesma; daughter, Rochelle Ledesma; step son and fiancÃ©, Aaron Maldonado and Trisha Martinez; step son and daughter-in-law, Gabriel and Caridad Maldonado; step son, Julian Maldonado; grandchildren, Leah Quissandria Ledesma, Jazlynn Luna-Aguilar, Isabella and Lola Maldonado, Camila and Santiago Schacht Ledesma.
Due to COVID restrictions, no funeral services will be held at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life when time allows. To view more information or leave a condolence message please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation by check to American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 and request all proceeds be sent to the NM Chapter.