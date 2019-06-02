Guest Book View Sign Service Information Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque 2919 4TH Street NW Albuquerque , NM 87107 (505)-343-8008 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Louis GonzalesSteve LouisGonzales wasborn in Grants, New Mexico toEutimioand Socorro Gonzales. He went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at theage of 67.Steve had a long successful career in computers and electronics and was a handyman of multiple trades. He was a generous and loving man to his family and friends. Steve had a love for reading science fiction books and was a Star Trek fan. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, cooking and baking for his wife and gardening with his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Eutimio Gonzales; brother, Eutimio "Tim" Gonzales Jr.; in laws, Ruben and Margaret Jaramillo; brother in law, Ernie Jaramillo; grandparents and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.Steve is survived by his loving mother, Socorro Gonzales; loving wife, Dorela Gonzales of almost 31yrs; his son, Vicente Garcia; daughter, Jessica her husband Carlos Angulo; his grandchildren, Aleena Margaret and Carlos Estevan "Steve" Angulo. He is also survived by sisters in law, Phyllis Gonzales, MellaGarcia and MelbaJaramillo; brother in law, Marvin Jaramillo andbest friend TomChavez; nieces,Stephanie Gon-zales and hus-band Leonard,Christine Vigiland husbandGilbert andAdrianne Garcia; nephews, LennyGonzales andwife Monica, AlfredCandelaria and wife Cody, Daniel Garcia and wife Lauren; ten great nephews and two great nieces and as well as other family and friends who loved him and will miss him greatly.Services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Lomasand Tennessee NE. on Friday June 7, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at a later date.The family would like to give thanks to all of the wonderful nurses, doctors and great staff that took such amazing care of Steve during his illness. Steve was our hero in life and now our hero in heaven and will never beforgotten.Arrangements byDirect Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.

