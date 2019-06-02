Steve Louis Gonzales
Steve Louis
Gonzales was
born in Grants, New Mexico to
Eutimio
and Socorro Gonzales. He went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the
age of 67.
Steve had a long successful career in computers and electronics and was a handyman of multiple trades. He was a generous and loving man to his family and friends. Steve had a love for reading science fiction books and was a Star Trek fan. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, cooking and baking for his wife and gardening with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Eutimio Gonzales; brother, Eutimio "Tim" Gonzales Jr.; in laws, Ruben and Margaret Jaramillo; brother in law, Ernie Jaramillo; grandparents and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steve is survived by his loving mother, Socorro Gonzales; loving wife, Dorela Gonzales of almost 31yrs; his son, Vicente Garcia; daughter, Jessica her husband Carlos Angulo; his grandchildren, Aleena Margaret and Carlos Estevan "Steve" Angulo. He is also survived by sisters in law, Phyllis Gonzales, Mella
Garcia and Melba
Jaramillo; brother in law, Marvin Jaramillo and
best friend Tom
Chavez; nieces,
Stephanie Gon-
zales and hus-
band Leonard,
Christine Vigil
and husband
Gilbert and
Adrianne Garcia; nephews, Lenny
Gonzales and
wife Monica, Alfred
Candelaria and wife Cody, Daniel Garcia and wife Lauren; ten great nephews and two great nieces and as well as other family and friends who loved him and will miss him greatly.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas
and Tennessee NE. on Friday June 7, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give thanks to all of the wonderful nurses, doctors and great staff that took such amazing care of Steve during his illness. Steve was our hero in life and now our hero in heaven and will never be
forgotten.
Arrangements by
Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019