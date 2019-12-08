Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Steven Allen Merritt

Steven Allen Merritt

9/14/1952 â€" 12/2/2019





Steven was born in Albuquerque, NM, son of John A. Merritt and Reba Rae Merritt on Sunday, September 14, 1952. Steven died peacefully at his home at Albuquerque Grand, where he was greatly loved, after a long battle with cancer. Steven proudly served in both the U.S Army and the U.S Airforce, where he trained security dogs. He loved his work with the Airforce training and these special dogs. Steven requested that in lieu of flowers or a Memorial that donations be given to Paws & Stipes, https://www.pawsandstripes.org/, So that a fellow service member in need of a companion dog could have one. Please visit our online guestbook for Steven at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
