Steven Baca







September 15, 1971 - November 11, 2015







Celebrating your birthday in the knowledge that there is no death, that life is truly without beginning or end in God. We see you happy, free and glorious in the



presence of God. We rely on the Holy Comforter that



continues to lift us out of sadness and sorrow.



Miss you so much.







Your Loving Family





