Steven C. Lucero







Steven C. Lucero went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on November 23, 1964. Preceded in death by his father Gilbert Lucero Sr., his brothers Carl Amaya and Paul Lucero. He is survived by his mother Vivian Lucero, his sister Rosalie Garcia (Leroy), his brothers Patrick Cota and Gilbert Lucero Jr., his daughters Ernestine Romero children Teresa Torres and Sarah Pacheco, Stephanie Sanchez (Tim) their children Layla and Jeremiah Sanchez, his son Steven Lucero Jr. (Laura) their children Kassondra Lucero and Valerie Belyea.



Services will be held at San Jose Mission Church at 2110 Los Luceros Rd. NW. Rosary at 9:30am followed by a mass at 10:00am on Saturday August 31. Reception at the George Salazar Hall behind the San Jose Mission Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.



