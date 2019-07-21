Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Candelaria. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Candelaria







Steven L.



Candelaria, age



29, born in Albuquerque NM and resident of Los Alamos NM



passed away suddenly Wednesday night July 10,



2019. Steven was a graduate of Valley High School (2008) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from the University of New Mexico (2013). His geology career led him to work in the energy and oil industry in North Dakota. Steven was fun, energetic, comical, intelligent, independent, adventurous, and free spirited. He enjoyed fossil and rock collecting, hiking and outdoor activities, jamming to music, watching the 49ers NFL games, playing disc golf with friends, playing video games with his brother, sending funny messages to family, and spending time with Dude his cat. Steven was amazing at keeping in contact with his large extended family and many friends he had across the country.



Steven is survived by his brother and best friend Robert D. Candelaria, his mother Geneva



Padilla, father



Roque



Candelaria, two



nephews Diego



and Damien,



niece Natalie, his maternal grandparents Donald



and Jennie



Padilla and paternal grandmother Dee Dee



Candelaria. His



aunts and their spouses who dearly love and miss him include: Pamela and



James, Yvonne and



Trafford, Catherine and



Francisco, Donna and Bryan, Rosalie and Charles, Joann and Monty, Josie and Gil, Diana and Isaiah and Maria Candelaria. His cousins who adored him include: Carlos (kaki), Nick, Christina, Marissa,



Mallory, Rebecca, Deanna, Spencer, Stuart, Luis, Alyssa, Iris, Evan and Isel. Steven left our Earth too early and will be deeply missed every day of our lives. We love you Steven.



Services to honor Steven will be held Friday July 26th at 1:30-3:00 (Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd) followed by a memorial reception at 3:30-6:00 (Moose Lodge, 2121



Edith St).



Steven CandelariaSteven L.Candelaria, age29, born in Albuquerque NM and resident of Los Alamos NMpassed away suddenly Wednesday night July 10,2019. Steven was a graduate of Valley High School (2008) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from the University of New Mexico (2013). His geology career led him to work in the energy and oil industry in North Dakota. Steven was fun, energetic, comical, intelligent, independent, adventurous, and free spirited. He enjoyed fossil and rock collecting, hiking and outdoor activities, jamming to music, watching the 49ers NFL games, playing disc golf with friends, playing video games with his brother, sending funny messages to family, and spending time with Dude his cat. Steven was amazing at keeping in contact with his large extended family and many friends he had across the country.Steven is survived by his brother and best friend Robert D. Candelaria, his mother GenevaPadilla, fatherRoqueCandelaria, twonephews Diegoand Damien,niece Natalie, his maternal grandparents Donaldand JenniePadilla and paternal grandmother Dee DeeCandelaria. Hisaunts and their spouses who dearly love and miss him include: Pamela andJames, Yvonne andTrafford, Catherine andFrancisco, Donna and Bryan, Rosalie and Charles, Joann and Monty, Josie and Gil, Diana and Isaiah and Maria Candelaria. His cousins who adored him include: Carlos (kaki), Nick, Christina, Marissa,Mallory, Rebecca, Deanna, Spencer, Stuart, Luis, Alyssa, Iris, Evan and Isel. Steven left our Earth too early and will be deeply missed every day of our lives. We love you Steven.Services to honor Steven will be held Friday July 26th at 1:30-3:00 (Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd) followed by a memorial reception at 3:30-6:00 (Moose Lodge, 2121Edith St). Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close