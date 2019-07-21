Steven Candelaria
Steven L.
Candelaria, age
29, born in Albuquerque NM and resident of Los Alamos NM
passed away suddenly Wednesday night July 10,
2019. Steven was a graduate of Valley High School (2008) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from the University of New Mexico (2013). His geology career led him to work in the energy and oil industry in North Dakota. Steven was fun, energetic, comical, intelligent, independent, adventurous, and free spirited. He enjoyed fossil and rock collecting, hiking and outdoor activities, jamming to music, watching the 49ers NFL games, playing disc golf with friends, playing video games with his brother, sending funny messages to family, and spending time with Dude his cat. Steven was amazing at keeping in contact with his large extended family and many friends he had across the country.
Steven is survived by his brother and best friend Robert D. Candelaria, his mother Geneva
Padilla, father
Roque
Candelaria, two
nephews Diego
and Damien,
niece Natalie, his maternal grandparents Donald
and Jennie
Padilla and paternal grandmother Dee Dee
Candelaria. His
aunts and their spouses who dearly love and miss him include: Pamela and
James, Yvonne and
Trafford, Catherine and
Francisco, Donna and Bryan, Rosalie and Charles, Joann and Monty, Josie and Gil, Diana and Isaiah and Maria Candelaria. His cousins who adored him include: Carlos (kaki), Nick, Christina, Marissa,
Mallory, Rebecca, Deanna, Spencer, Stuart, Luis, Alyssa, Iris, Evan and Isel. Steven left our Earth too early and will be deeply missed every day of our lives. We love you Steven.
Services to honor Steven will be held Friday July 26th at 1:30-3:00 (Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd) followed by a memorial reception at 3:30-6:00 (Moose Lodge, 2121
Edith St).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019