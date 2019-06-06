Steven D. Burdick
Steven D.
Burdick, age 41,
of Farmington,
NY and formerly of Albuquerque,
passed away
unexpectedly on
Monday,
June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dana (Quintana) Burdick; son,
John Rayford
Burdick; his mother's, Joan
and Cindy Burdick; father, Lewis Paddock; brother, Thomas Paddock (Karen Brown); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and John Quintana; brother-in-law, John Quintana; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and
friends. His
memorial service will be held Saturday, at 11 am, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home,
Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Rochester at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Condolences may
be offered at
www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019