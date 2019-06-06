Steven D. Burdick

Guest Book
  • "Dana and Johnny, I am heartbroken for you. May God hold..."
    - Stephani Hayes
Service Information
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY
14424
(585)-394-4280
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY
Obituary
Steven D. Burdick



Steven D.

Burdick, age 41,

of Farmington,

NY and formerly of Albuquerque,

passed away

unexpectedly on

Monday,

June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dana (Quintana) Burdick; son,

John Rayford

Burdick; his mother's, Joan

and Cindy Burdick; father, Lewis Paddock; brother, Thomas Paddock (Karen Brown); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and John Quintana; brother-in-law, John Quintana; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and

friends. His

memorial service will be held Saturday, at 11 am, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home,

Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Rochester at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Condolences may

be offered at

www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019
