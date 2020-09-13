1/1
Steven Frank VanAmburg
Steven Frank VanAmburg



Steven Frank VanAmburg, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and friend, left this life sober on August 25, 2020 at the age of 54.

He was born on March 4, 1966, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Alfred Steve VanAmburg and Jeanne Deline. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his former in-laws, Don, Duanne, and Dan Ryan. Steven is survived by Kerry Ryan, the mother of his three sons, Kyle, Kellen and Keegan. He is survived by two brothers, Mike (Diana) and Scott (Leanne), by numerous nieces and nephews, and by his former in-laws, Mike (Donna), Kelly (Rita), Marty (Karen), Duffy (Julie) and Lori Ryan, and Connie Beystrum, Colleen Domme (Dan), and Mindy Hancock (Wes).

Steve graduated from Del Norte High School (1984) where he participated in football, baseball, and his favorite sport, wrestling. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with his Bachelor Degree in 1992 and his MBA in 2000. He served in the United States Army Reserves and received an Honorable Discharge in 1991.

The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 16, 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE in Albuquerque, followed by a private interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with military honors.

September is Sepsis

Awareness Month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to sepsis.org.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
