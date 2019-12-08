Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven H. Feagler M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Steven Feagler, beloved husband, father, brother, physician and friend to many, died peacefully of stage 4 kidney cancer on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was 88 years old.



Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Lige; nephew, Michael Lige; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Lyn); son, Stan and wife Susan and their children, Brian Gary and wife Jenny; Jenny Miles and husband Mark and their children William and Madeline; Steven and wife Trestin; daughter, Kathryn (Kay) and children Mark and Marina; daughter, Lorraine (Lori) and husband David Rakestraw and their children Katie Martin and fiancee Tim Hintze, Claire Colburn and husband Darin; son, James (Jim); niece, Lorna Schlosser and her children Lynne Smith and husband Nicholas, Brice and wife Ashley; cousins James and Robert Detrick and their families.



Steve was born Tuesday, November 3, 1931, in Auburn, IN to Lawton and Lucile Feagler. He graduated from Auburn High School and DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. He then attended Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, IL and did his internship at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Denver, CO and Amarillo, TX. After his service he did his residency in orthopedic surgery that encompassed service at Passavant, Wesley, and Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospitals in Chicago, IL.



Steve married the love of his life, Marilyn Ellen Wray, in Chicago on August 14, 1954. They moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1964 where he started his practice of orthopedic surgery. He served the medical community in several ways, including being Chief of Staff at Presbyterian Hospital, consulting with Carrie Tingley Hospital for Children, and running a clinic in Raton, NM to serve the community in northeastern New Mexico. He had always said that he wanted to be a doctor because he wanted to help hurting people feel better. His many patients will attest to the fact that he did just that. Steve practiced medicine for 36 years in Albuquerque. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Steve also loved the game of golf. He was a member of Four Hills Country Club and for many years had a 1:00 p.m. tee time every Thursday with a foursome of friends.



Steve was a proud Boy Scout who attained the rank of Eagle Scout. During his scouting years he developed a great love of the outdoors. After moving to Albuquerque, he purchased a northern New Mexico ranch with a few other doctors. This ranch was Steve's haven where he fished, hunted, hiked, and simply spent time with nature. And, of course, he always had his faithful dog by his side.



Steve and Lyn travelled extensively together. They went from New Zealand and China to Europe and Africa, and always made time for their favorite location, Hawaii. He made wonderful memories with his family in the Hawaiian Islands. Steve had an immense love for life, his vocation, and the outdoors. Yet, first and foremost in his life was his family; he loved them completely and beyond measure. He was a loving, generous, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the finest man we have ever known. We will always honor him, miss him, and love him beyond measure. Each of us is a better person for having had him in our lives.



Our family thanks the staff at Elmcroft of Quintessence and Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care for Steve in his final days. A private family Memorial was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, in accordance with his wishes. If you would like, you may make a donation to the , in memory of Steve. Please visit our online guestbook for Steve at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019

