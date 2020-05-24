Steven J. AbeitaMajor Steven J. Abeita, US Army, 45, went to be with his Maker Saturday, April 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Erica; his daughter, Ashley Abeita and husband Eric Cordry; his son, Isaac Abeita; two sisters, Katherine Baca and Kimberly Johnson-Garcia, their children; and many other family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Joyce Abeita.Major Abeita served our country in the United States Army and was currently the Assistant DSS Officer with the New Mexico Army National Guard stationed in Albuquerque. He also was currently serving with the Guard as a community liaison and meeting local needs in response to the Covid Pandemic. Steve was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed 80s movies, listening to music while working outside, and was a huge history buff. His humor and laugh will be greatly missed. Steve will always be remembered for his immense kindness and generosity.Private Services are scheduled for August at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Major Steven Abeita at