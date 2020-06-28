Steven Jay Brewster
Steven Jay
Brewster, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1962, in Albuquerque, NM. Steve is survived by his girlfriend, Debbie Gutierrez; his mother, Norma Brewster; sister, Laura (Scott) Wallin; and his two half-brothers Stan (Kathy) Malley, and Gerald (Dawn) Malley. He is also survived by nieces, cousins, a large extended family, and many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Brewster.
Steve attended grade school, middle school, and high school in Albuquerque, graduating from Del Norte in 1980. He played football from a young age, all the way into his high school years. After high school, he attended and graduated from NMSU in 1985. He was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and kept in touch with many fraternity brothers throughout his life. He co-owned two successful businesses, Brewster's Pub in downtown Albuquerque and in Amarillo, TX. He later became a striper fishing guide at Lake Texhoma in Pottsboro, TX where he lived for many years. He recently moved back to Albuquerque. Steve was a member of multiple bands starting in junior high school but he was most proud of his band "Ghost", a Doors tribute band in which he was the lead singer. He loved fishing in a variety of places from Port Aransas, TX to Jemez Springs, NM. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that memorial contributions in Steve's honor can be made to the Lambda Chi Alpha Educational Foundation at www.lambdachi.org/give/ or to a charity of your choice.
Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010
Steven Jay
Brewster, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1962, in Albuquerque, NM. Steve is survived by his girlfriend, Debbie Gutierrez; his mother, Norma Brewster; sister, Laura (Scott) Wallin; and his two half-brothers Stan (Kathy) Malley, and Gerald (Dawn) Malley. He is also survived by nieces, cousins, a large extended family, and many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Brewster.
Steve attended grade school, middle school, and high school in Albuquerque, graduating from Del Norte in 1980. He played football from a young age, all the way into his high school years. After high school, he attended and graduated from NMSU in 1985. He was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and kept in touch with many fraternity brothers throughout his life. He co-owned two successful businesses, Brewster's Pub in downtown Albuquerque and in Amarillo, TX. He later became a striper fishing guide at Lake Texhoma in Pottsboro, TX where he lived for many years. He recently moved back to Albuquerque. Steve was a member of multiple bands starting in junior high school but he was most proud of his band "Ghost", a Doors tribute band in which he was the lead singer. He loved fishing in a variety of places from Port Aransas, TX to Jemez Springs, NM. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that memorial contributions in Steve's honor can be made to the Lambda Chi Alpha Educational Foundation at www.lambdachi.org/give/ or to a charity of your choice.
Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.