Steven William De Luca







Steven William De Luca, 39, of Logan, New Mexico passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Amarillo's Northwest Texas Hospital. A viewing will be held Friday October 30, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm Texas time LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw funeral home 8310 S. Coulter Rd for anyone who would like to say their goodbyes.



Mr. DeLuca was born on September 28, 1981 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Steven was a very loving, caring, giving and honorable man. He had a very strong passion for his family, music and any one he may be able to help!



He is preceded in death by William and Laura De Luca. He is survived by his mother YeVonne; his wife Sylvia; his children Skyler, Jamie, William, Vincent De Lluca, Francis Zanoth, and Dina Clark; countless family members and friends that should be blood.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AIM bank in Logan, NM for the Logan Volunteer Fire Fighters.





