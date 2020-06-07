Steven M. Skelly











Steven Michael John Skelly, born June 4th, 1952, joined his holy father on April 17th 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother and father John and Mary Skelly, and his twin brother Gary Kevin William Skelly. Steve was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Mets, Knicks and Jets. He was a music lover who enjoyed listening to many types of music. He loved the great outdoors and was a veteran of the US Navy. May your soul rest in peace and your spirit fly with the angels.





