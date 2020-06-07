Steven Mitchell Moore







On Monday, May 18th, 2020, Steven Mitchell Moore, passionate father, dedicated brother, and loving son, passed away at the age of 33 in Rochester, Minnesota.



Steve was born on June 23, 1986 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Lesa (Mitchell) Wolff and David Scott Moore. He was raised with his twin brother, Scotty, and two step-sisters Brittany and Austyn, by Lesa and his step-father Brett Wolff. Steve had one son, Torin Mitchell Moore, with Dinah Langsjoen.



He was a gifted baseball player, an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, a fearlessly proud snowboarder, and a unwavering father. In June of 2012, Steve followed a life-long dream and moved to Breckenridge, Colorado, where he established himself as a talented designer and contractor. He occasionally played hooky from work to ride the "Gnar Gnar Pow Pow" as he sarcastically called it. Deep down it was, and he knew it. He created strong memories founded in deep friendships and unbreakable bonds. Wherever he went, Steve built friendships as strong as gold. Steve was always the first to build someone up, and his exaggerated recollections of how an event took place were only rivaled by the size of the fish he caught on the Colorado River with his brother, Scott, the retrieving talent of his faithful black lab Duke, the size of the elk he spotted with his hunting buddies in Colorado, and the doves he shot in Argentina with his grandfather, Richard. He even warmed up to Northern Minnesota, where he moved in 2018, to faithfully co-parent his son, the greatest joy of his life.



Steve is preceded in death by his devoted mother, Lesa. He is survived by his son Torin, who displays his same enthusiasm for life, love of nature, and Labrador retrievers, by his twin brother and best friend Scott, his step-father Brett, and two step-sisters Brittany and Austyn. He also leaves behind several cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents, all of whom he loved unconditionally and with unbending vigor.



A memorial and celebration of Steve's life and legacy is being planned for late summer. Steve's ashes will be spread throughout the rivers and mountains he loved the most, where his adventurous spirit and memory will long survive.





