Service Information
Visitation
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FRENCH Wyoming
Rosary
9:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
12500 Carmel Ave NE
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
12500 Carmel Ave NE
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dekker/Perich/Sabatini
7601 Jefferson St. NE
Obituary

Steven J. Perich







Steven J. Perich, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at his home in Albuquerque on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, with his wife and children by his side. Steve was born on March 9, 1959, in Columbus, OH to Joe and Delores Perich. He was the eldest of six children.



Steve attended grade school in Sioux City, IA, and high school in Clovis, NM. He was a good athlete and played baseball and golf for Clovis High School - he loved sports and passed that love along to his children.



On May 16, 1981, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Kennedy, in Clovis. He graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX, in 1982 with a Bachelor of Architecture. Steve and Debbie moved to Dallas before settling in Albuquerque, where they have resided for 32 years.



Steve was preceded in death by father, Joe; mother, Delores; and sister, Lisa. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Ben (Stephanie); daughter, Stephanie; and one grandchild, Alex. He is also survived by sisters, Julie and Nancy of Albuquerque; Susan of Colorado Springs, CO; and Carolyn of Dallas, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Steve was an amazing husband and father and loved to spend time with his family. He loved the holidays and big family get togethers - often hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations at their home. When Steve and Debbie's children were growing up, he enjoyed playing Santa and hiding Easter eggs for them. Steve and Debbie also loved to travel with their children, and created treasured family memories in such faraway destinations as Italy, France, England, Ireland, and Hawaii, just to name a few. One of his favorite roles was being a Papa to his grandson, Alex. They spent hours shooting nerf guns in the house, scattering the nerf bullets everywhere. Steve was an avid golfer and loved to work in the garden in his backyard.



Steve was a great role model and the best big brother his sisters could ever ask for. If one of his sisters went to him with a question or a problem, he listened carefully and didn't rush to a solution. Growing up in a household with five sisters had to be a challenge, but Steve was a very patient person - even as a boy, he often let his sister tag along with him and his friends to play baseball or touch football.



Steve truly enjoyed his chosen profession as an architect and CEO at Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. In 2015, he was recognized as New Mexico's top CEO in the business services category. He spoke fondly of the people he worked with there and always said they were like a second family to him.



Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Rosary will be recited Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with the Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10:00 a.m., both at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave NE. A celebration of Steve's life will follow from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, 7601 Jefferson St. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Steve at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



