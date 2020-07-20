Steven Roybal

Steven "Steve" Gerald Roybal
Steven "Steve" Gerald Roybal, age 64, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Marie J. Roybal. Steve retired from General Electric. He was a caring man. He was always willing to help out those in need and loved his family dearly. He had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch baseball with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his brother, Chris Roybal, of Albuquerque; his lifelong significant other whom he adored, Diana Lopez of Albuquerque; dear cousins, Janet Bly of Hainesville, WA, Charles Bly of Hainesville, WA, Sally Eres (Luis) of Albuquerque, and Gerald Ortiz (Yvonne) of Chimayo; cousins he considered nieces, Samantha Garcia (Robbie) of Albuquerque, Jennalee, Breanna, and Christina Sandoval of Albuquerque; and numerous cousins and friends he considered family.
A private Memorial Service has been held. The family of Mr. Roybal would like to thank Father Mundy, the staff at FRENCHâ€"Westside, and all who showed support during their time of need. Please visit our online guestbook for Steve at www.FrenchFunerals.com