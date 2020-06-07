Steven Todd Paul







After a long illness and valiant effort to spend as long as possible with those he loved, on May 31, 2020 Steven was called to be with his heavenly father. He passed away peacefully at his home in Rio Rancho, NM with family at his side. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joanne (nee Bousek), and son Jaden, a 2020 graduate of Rio Rancho High School. He is also survived by his mother Joan Manor (Max), father Elza "Skeeter" Paul III, and brother Randy Paul (Andrea). Also dear to him were Kathy Barner, Danielle Bartlett, and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and loved one Russ Barner.



Steve was born on August 9, 1965 in Winfield, KS near his family's farm in Udall, of which he had many fond memories. He grew up in Las Cruces and Santa Fe, then graduated in 1996 from New Mexico Tech with degrees in Chemistry and Environmental Science. He worked in water treatment for the towns of Bernalillo and Rio Rancho and petroleum tank inspection for the State of New Mexico.



He was active in Scouts, serving as troop chaplain, assisting in Scout Sunday services and ever encouraging members of all religions to explore their faith through Scouting. Among his happiest moments were being honored with the Bronze Pelican and St. George Emblem from the Catholic Committee on Scouting, as well as the Volcano Award for outstanding unit service from the Rio Grande District. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was proud and thankful that he was able to see his son Jaden attain the rank of Eagle.



Steve enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing when he could, but his favorite past-time was the restoration of a 1930 Chevy Coupe he acquired, rusted and in pieces, in 2011. While still working on some final touches, he was thrilled to drive it and show it a few times before he passed. And, since enjoyment for Steve meant connecting with others, he started the Rio Grande Region chapter of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, where he received advice and met many cherished friends.



Although he went through many difficult times in his life, Steve never lost his sense of humor, always looking for ways to spread a laugh or a smile if he could. He never hesitated to help someone in need, whether it was a friend or a stranger. He was always open to new adventures and brought a unique perspective to everything he did. He will be greatly missed.



A memorial will be scheduled in the future when circumstances allow.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory are asked to make a contribution to their local Ronald McDonald House Charity or Make-a-Wish Foundation.





