Steven Zenos
Steven Zenos, 94 of Pueblo, CO, born Jan 29, 1925 in Binghamton, New York passed away Aug 21,
2019. Preceded in death by father, Anthony Xenopolis and mother,
Christine Chali-
kas; sisters, Jenny Zenos and Helen Funk. Survived by his wife, Margaret Donchuk Zenos; children, Christine, Andrea,
Valerie, and Anthony;
grandchildren, Adam,
Janah, and Aria. Steven
joined the US Army Air Corps in 1943, immediately after graduating from North High School in Binghamton, NY. He received extensive education
through the military and completed two engineering degrees at
Rensselaer Poly-
technic Institute in 1948. He had a 33-year career
with IBM in tech sales, working
with NORAD,
NASA, Los Ala-
mos Labs, and
other large technology programs of the federal government. He and his wife of 70 years, Margaret, retired in 1984 and settled permanently in Pueblo, CO in 1995. During his long life, he was active in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Albuquerque
and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Pueblo. Services took place in Pueblo, CO. Online condolences can be made at
roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019