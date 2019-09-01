Steven Zenos

Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO
81006
(719)-542-2934
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Steven Zenos



Steven Zenos, 94 of Pueblo, CO, born Jan 29, 1925 in Binghamton, New York passed away Aug 21,

2019. Preceded in death by father, Anthony Xenopolis and mother,

Christine Chali-

kas; sisters, Jenny Zenos and Helen Funk. Survived by his wife, Margaret Donchuk Zenos; children, Christine, Andrea,

Valerie, and Anthony;

grandchildren, Adam,

Janah, and Aria. Steven

joined the US Army Air Corps in 1943, immediately after graduating from North High School in Binghamton, NY. He received extensive education

through the military and completed two engineering degrees at

Rensselaer Poly-

technic Institute in 1948. He had a 33-year career

with IBM in tech sales, working

with NORAD,

NASA, Los Ala-

mos Labs, and

other large technology programs of the federal government. He and his wife of 70 years, Margaret, retired in 1984 and settled permanently in Pueblo, CO in 1995. During his long life, he was active in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Albuquerque

and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Pueblo. Services took place in Pueblo, CO. Online condolences can be made at

roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
