Stewart Barton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart "Todd" Barton





Stewart Todd Barton, 63, of Taos and formerly of Albuquerque passed away June 04, 2020. Todd was born to Susan Johnson and Monte Barton in Albuquerque. He is survived by his mother, Susan Holt and sister, Robin Cunningham. To share a memory or read the entire obituary please visit www.riverafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Mortuaries
818 Paseo del Pueblo Sur 5491 NDCBU
Taos, NM 87571
575-758-3841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved