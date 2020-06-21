Stewart Barton

Stewart "Todd" Barton
Stewart Todd Barton, 63, of Taos and formerly of Albuquerque passed away June 04, 2020. Todd was born to Susan Johnson and Monte Barton in Albuquerque. He is survived by his mother, Susan Holt and sister, Robin Cunningham. To share a memory or read the entire obituary please visit www.riverafuneralhome.com
Stewart Todd Barton, 63, of Taos and formerly of Albuquerque passed away June 04, 2020. Todd was born to Susan Johnson and Monte Barton in Albuquerque. He is survived by his mother, Susan Holt and sister, Robin Cunningham. To share a memory or read the entire obituary please visit www.riverafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.