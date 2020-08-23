1/1
Stewart Willard Johnson
1933 - 2020
Lt Col. Stewart Willard Johnson, USAF, Ret. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1933, to Elmer and Grace Johnson in Mitchell, SD. After graduating from South Dakota State in 1956, he married Mary Anis Giddings and took his commission with the United States Air Force, later earning a PhD in Civil Engineering. During his 23 years in the USAF his three children enjoyed traveling and living in multiple states and foreign countries. Highlights include assignment to Tachikawa AFB, Japan; teaching at AFIT Wright Patterson, Ohio; Director of Civil Engineering, Osan, South Korea; Chief Civil Engineer Research Division, Kirtland. Upon retirement he worked for BDM Corp as a consultant to NASA, UNM, NM State and Los Alamos Labs and for Northrop Grumman. From 1988 to 2002, he served as chair for the International Space Conferences and was invited to speak in Tokyo, Barcelona, and Stockholm. He is published in multiple science and engineering journals and received awards recognizing his passion and research in robotics and space exploration.

As a member of the Church of the Good Shepard he served as Moderator and taught Sunday School for many years. He had a passion for photography that lasted late into his life. His photos were exhibited at the Veterans Art Show and the NM State Fair. Most of all he was a devoted husband and father, with a great sense of humor and taught us we can do anything we set our minds to.

Stewart is survived by his three children, Janelle (Santiago), Greg (Merri), Eric (Alicia); grandchildren, Haley, Nicole, Chris, Vanessa, Chynna, Sienna, Jennifer; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly; sister-in-law, Martha (Larry); brother-in-law, Alan (Sue); multiple nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his sister, Denise; and our beloved mother, Anis.

Private services and interment at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Stewart at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
