Stuart B. "Stu" Milam
Stuart B. "Stu" Milam, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, daughter Kathy Milam Geiger, son Stuart B. Milam, Jr., 3 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons. Stu was born in Santa Fe, NM in 1938. After graduating from Santa Fe High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Following active duty with the Marines, he joined the U.S. Department of Energy and spent his career in the Nuclear Weapons Program, including a final assignment at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. For additional information and to visit Stu's online guestbook please visit www.SalazarFunerals.com
