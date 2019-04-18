Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
More Obituaries for Sue Maynard
Sue Ann Maynard

Sue Ann Maynard Obituary
Sue Ann Maynard



Sue Ann Maynard (formerly Stefan) age 78, passed away suddenly at her home in Los Lunas, NM, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mrs. Maynard was born Friday, November 14, 1941, in Ft. Sumner, NM. She spent her early years in Newark, NJ, before her family moved back to Santa Rose, where she attended middle and high school. Sue Ann excelled in cheerleading and singing, while in high school, and was offered several scholarships to local colleges. She attended ENMU for one year before leaving school to follow her family to Magdalena, NM. There, she met her husband, Art, who was employed by the U.S. Forest Service. After marrying Art, in 1961, she followed him in his career assignments from Magdalena, NM, to Safford, AZ, Pecos, NM, Springerville, AZ, and finally, Albuquerque, NM. Throughout her marriage of 58 years, Sue Ann bore and raised two children. Sue Ann always made a lot of life-long friends in whatever town she lived in and always contributed to community events and her family's activities. She enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, and skiing with her friends. In addition to keeping her home spotless for her husband and two children, she worked outside the home as a medical receptionist for three different medical practices in Albuquerque.

She is survived by her husband, Art; son, Greg and his wife, Kara; daughter, Teresa and partner, Greg. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandson, Seth Holt and spouse, Angelica; great-grandson, Henry, of Ft. Drum, NY; John Chavez and his partner, Miranda; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ashlyn, of Beaverton, OR. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Sue Ann at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
