Sue Castillo
Sue Castillo, 73, passed away after a lengthy illness, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home. She is survived by her husband, Arthur L. Castillo; stepson, Christopher Castillo and wife Ania; grandchildren, Sofia and Gabriel; two nephews, Bobby and Kenneth Letendre; and many other friends and family members. Sue was a graduate of Buffalo University in New York and was a Workman's Comp Case Adjuster for the state of New Mexico. Sue enjoyed beautiful clothing and loved to travel. She and Larry enjoyed several trips before she became too ill to travel. Cremation has taken place and a private Ennichement will take place at Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Sue at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020