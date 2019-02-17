Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ellen McGill-Suddarth. View Sign

Sue Ellen McGill Suddarth







Sue Ellen McGill Suddarth age 78, went on to glory surrounded by family on February 14, 2019 after an illness.



She was survived by two brothers; John McGill (Pat), Wayne McGill of TX. Four Children; Joni Beaty (James), Kevin Suddarth (Susanna), Karla Jenkins (Thomas) and Dawn Traffanstedt (Duane), and amongst them 14 grand children and 17 great-grandchildren and her faithful companion Platty.



She was proceeded in death by her parents George Henry McGill and Jewell Fairchild McGill, three sisters: Delta Wilbur, Ana Ruth Carter and Garnet Fern McGill (who died young), three brothers: Glen McGill, Ralph McGill and Fred McGill. As well as her son Terry Leon Denman and granddaughter Sky Anne Jenkins. Sue was a talented drapery seamstress who loved gardening, jewelry, the Lord and her grandchildren.



We would like to thank the wonderful caretakers of Presbyterian Hospice, especially Jim and Sandy, and to Travis from M.O.W. whom she loved dearly. You made our journey sweeter.



Services will be held Monday, February 18th @ 11:00 am at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park located at 700 Yale Blvd SE.



