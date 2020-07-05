Susan Casbourne
Well, if you are reading this, you will know that the big COPD finally got me. Not to worry, all of my dogs and horses have been taken care of so no one will try to pawn one off on you! I have had a great life and I want to thank everyone that was a part of it, from growing up in Ashtabula to nursing school in Cleveland and onward towards many adventures and misadventures in New Mexico. Some of my greatest memories of the times I have spent with my friends, my horses and, most of all, my dogs (if you knew me, you know it is very true!).
I truly appreciate all those people who helped me rescue (well, actually swipe) my old neighbor's dogs from a life of neglect. And a big thank you to those who helped me through the years of my illness: Peggy, Roland, Starr, Cynth, Drs C, M, D and G, Kathy, Judy, Lynn, Mary, Sally, Elvia, Alfonso, JT and Heather. And so many more that I can't possibly list them all. I particularly want to mention the past years' margarita nights where we solved all the world's problems and made me feel so much better... tequilla may not be the cure for cancer but it certainly helps!
I will be joining my numerous dogs, cats and horses on the other side but am leaving behind my Bitty and Gypsy but I know they will be well cared for by Peggy and Lynn.
In closing, I have requested no memorial service and no donations to my or your favorite charity
. My wish is for you is to consider adopting a dog from the local shelters and to remember me when you are doing it. Thanks for everything; I have had a wonderful life...no regrets!