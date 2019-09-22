Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Craig. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Craig, age 82, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Catherine Walker Craig and Robert Craig. She lived in Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas before moving to New Mexico in 1978.



She held a B.A. degree in speech/English/broadcasting from the University of Missouri/Columbia, an M.A. in business management from Webster University of St. Louis, and a master's degree equivalency in professional writing. She wrote professionally for more than 50 years producing several hundred articles for local, regional and national magazines in the areas of business, travel, outdoor recreation, lifestyle and homes, arts and food. Additionally, she owned a small business-consulting firm where she taught and trained at colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations around New Mexico.



She was a part of and enjoyed a wide variety of activities, organizations and hobbies, which she pursued with zest. A few of these interests included support of theatre, music, museums, ecological and conservation, youth and women's organizations. She was an active member of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness organization and the Master Gardner organization.



One of her great loves was for travel. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, but also to many other countries. She loved Europe, Japan and Australia to name a few. She was also an avid reader, hiker, gardener and lover of cranes. One of her biggest joys was to go wherever the cranes were to watch them in fascination.



Finally, her family was her biggest joy. She is survived by her husband, Colston Chandler; son David Strader and partner Cathy Gibson; daughters Anne Strader and husband Nathanael Brown; Mary Strader and husband Nathan Cost; her grand children Joshua Grant and wife Marisa Grant, Kier Strader-Monaghan, Ashley Strader, Liam Strader-Monaghan, Lexi Strader, Audry Chandler, Vera Chandler; great grand daughter Lorelei Grant. Colston's sons Andrew, Martin and Thomas were also a big part of her life.



Family and friends will be gathering for a life well lived memorial at the Albuquerque Garden Center on October 19th from 3:00-5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Great Old Broads of Wilderness at



greatoldbroads.org.



