Susan Elaine Berg
Susan Elaine "Otero" Berg



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Susan Elaine "Otero" Berg, who passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 50, leaving her family and friends to mourn. Susan is survived by spouse Andrew Berg, sons Matthew Otero, Jason Montoya and grandson Jason Jr. To view full obituary go to everhere.com. Due to Covid, all services will be limited to family only. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time for friends.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
