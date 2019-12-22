Susan G. (Salazar) Hill
Susan G. (Salazar) Hill, born June 4, 1946, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Tanner Gilchrist; her brother, Skip Salazar; and parents, Max and Mary Catherine Salazar. Susan is survived by her brother, James Salazar (Jan); sister, Dolores Byron; niece, Alex Gallagher (Rob); nephews, Mark and Craig Valen; and her longtime companion, Dave Wesley.
Susan graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and attended UNM obtaining a degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority while at UNM. Shortly after graduation, Susan worked as a flight attended for American Airlines based in New York City. After a few years, she returned to Albuquerque to become an elementary school teacher and taught for 35 years. Susie will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by her family, many friends, all the students whose lives she positively affected, and by all who loved her.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019