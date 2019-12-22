Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan G. Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan G. (Salazar) Hill







Susan G. (Salazar) Hill, born June 4, 1946, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Tanner Gilchrist; her brother, Skip Salazar; and parents, Max and Mary Catherine Salazar. Susan is survived by her brother, James Salazar (Jan); sister, Dolores Byron; niece, Alex Gallagher (Rob); nephews, Mark and Craig Valen; and her longtime companion, Dave Wesley.



Susan graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and attended UNM obtaining a degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority while at UNM. Shortly after graduation, Susan worked as a flight attended for American Airlines based in New York City. After a few years, she returned to Albuquerque to become an elementary school teacher and taught for 35 years. Susie will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by her family, many friends, all the students whose lives she positively affected, and by all who loved her.



Memorial Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Susan G. (Salazar) HillSusan G. (Salazar) Hill, born June 4, 1946, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Tanner Gilchrist; her brother, Skip Salazar; and parents, Max and Mary Catherine Salazar. Susan is survived by her brother, James Salazar (Jan); sister, Dolores Byron; niece, Alex Gallagher (Rob); nephews, Mark and Craig Valen; and her longtime companion, Dave Wesley.Susan graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and attended UNM obtaining a degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority while at UNM. Shortly after graduation, Susan worked as a flight attended for American Airlines based in New York City. After a few years, she returned to Albuquerque to become an elementary school teacher and taught for 35 years. Susie will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by her family, many friends, all the students whose lives she positively affected, and by all who loved her.Memorial Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.